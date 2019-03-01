Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market 2019 Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

A new market study, titled "Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Research Report 2018", has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Description:

This report studies the global “Pharma & Cosmetics market” status and forecast, categorizes the global Pharma & Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body’s resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.

Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.

Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.

The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.

With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.

The global Pharma & Cosmetics market is valued at 1509500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1952700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

GSK

Bayer

Merck & Co

L’ OREAL

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Kao

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Henkel

Shanghai Jahwa

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Pharma

Ointments

Creams

Gels

Others

By Cosmetics

Skin Products

Hair and Scalp Products

Oral Hygiene Products

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharmaceuticals, OTC

Cosmetics

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pharma & Cosmetics sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Pharma & Cosmetics manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Pharma & Cosmetics Market Overview

2 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

(2013-2018)

5 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Pharma & Cosmetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

