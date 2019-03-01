Digital Rights Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Digital rights management (DRM) is a systematic approach to copyright protection for digital media. The purpose of DRM is to prevent unauthorized redistribution of digital media and restrict the ways consumers can copy content they've purchased.

Digital rights management is mainly used for two applications: Small & Medium Business, Large Business. For hardware platform, DRM can be operated on PC, Mobile device, TV, etc. And Digital rights management can be segmented into several main types by products, such as Video/Film, Software/APPs, Game, TV/OTT, etc.

Microsoft, Google, Apple, Adobe Systems, DELL/EMC, Oracle, Sony, Symantec, LockLizard, Amazon, Intertrust Technologies, Intel, Seclore, Founder Tech and Haihaisoft are the key suppliers in the global digital rights management market. Top 10 took up about 58% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 40% of the Chinese market. Microsoft, Google, Apple and Adobe Systems which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Rights Management market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2050 million by 2024, from US$ 1290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Rights Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Rights Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Rights Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Video/Film

Software/APPs

TV/OTT

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

PC

Mobile

TV

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

Google

Apple

Adobe Systems

DELL/EMC

Oracle

Sony

Symantec

LockLizard

Amazon

Intertrust Technologies

Intel

Seclore

Founder Tech

Haihaisoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Rights Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Rights Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Rights Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Rights Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Rights Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

