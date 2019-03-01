Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024
Recently, electric beauty devices have become part of daily beauty routines. Increasing demand for at-home beauty has brought a wide range of electric beauty devices.
According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Skin Care Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Consumer Skin Care Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Skin Care Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Consumer Skin Care Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Anti-aging Device
Acne Care Device
Hair Removal Devices (Epilator)
Hair Removal Devices (IPL, Laser)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
On-line
Off-line
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Panasonic
Philips
Hitachi
Braun
YA-MAN
L'Oréal (Clarisonic)
Conair
NuFace
Kingdom
Tria
Remington
Silk’n
Kuron
FOREO
LightStim
Baby Quasar
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Consumer Skin Care Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Consumer Skin Care Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Consumer Skin Care Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Consumer Skin Care Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Consumer Skin Care Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
