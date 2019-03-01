Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Market

Recently, electric beauty devices have become part of daily beauty routines. Increasing demand for at-home beauty has brought a wide range of electric beauty devices.

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Skin Care Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Consumer Skin Care Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Skin Care Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Consumer Skin Care Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Anti-aging Device

Acne Care Device

Hair Removal Devices (Epilator)

Hair Removal Devices (IPL, Laser)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

On-line

Off-line

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Philips

Hitachi

Braun

YA-MAN

L'Oréal (Clarisonic)

Conair

NuFace

Kingdom

Tria

Remington

Silk’n

Kuron

FOREO

LightStim

Baby Quasar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Skin Care Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Consumer Skin Care Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Skin Care Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Skin Care Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Consumer Skin Care Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Consumer Skin Care Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Consumer Skin Care Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Anti-aging Device

2.2.2 Acne Care Device

2.2.3 Hair Removal Devices (Epilator)

2.2.4 Hair Removal Devices (IPL, Laser)

3 Global Consumer Skin Care Devices by Players

3.1 Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

………………………….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Consumer Skin Care Devices

Table Product Specifications of Consumer Skin Care Devices

Figure Consumer Skin Care Devices Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K Units)

Figure Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Consumer Skin Care Devices Consumption CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Figure Product Picture of Anti-aging Device

Table Major Players of Anti-aging Device

Figure Product Picture of Acne Care Device



