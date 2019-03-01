Psychiatric Nurse and Transformational Coach Shante Kumar to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the life you’re living really the life you want for yourself? This is a question that Shante Kumar asks people in every one of her capacities--as a transformational coach, a curriculum developer, a psychiatric nurse, and an inspirational speaker. Professionally and personally, she is a prime example of living with more purpose, joy and harmony--to the point where it shows on her face, with her glowing skin and a broad smile.

Shante has 20+ years of experience as a psychiatric nurse, so the segue into coaching was a smooth one. She notes that she’s always been a helper, and that our environment and life events will either reinforce a natural tendency or turn us away from it. When Shante cared for her grandma through the last days, and helped out with the other kids as the eldest child, it fostered her talent for guiding and supporting people.

As a nurse, Shante has helped patients, of all age groups, including children, and teenagers, to learn new skills and break out of negative life patterns. Often that involves talk therapy, and she is very comfortable speaking to individuals and groups. Shante enjoys showing people all the ways to make life changes and prefers long-term commitments, behavioral training, and other therapies to fast-fix medications. As a psychiatric nurse and mentor, she gets to weed out the patients who might benefit from counseling, nursing interventions, teaching, or spiritual pursuits, and has provided this service in both hospital and prison settings.

Shante now has her own coaching practice, known by the name GracefuLiving. It incorporates the DreamBuilder techniques, founded by Mary Morrissey, with Psychology, Universal Spiritual Laws, and Energy work. Her coaching services help people to break out of the mold and rise above. Given the right tools, Shante says, anyone can overcome self-limiting thinking, and learn to live with new confidence and success. This not only helps clients to create a better version of themselves, it helps humanity as a whole to evolve, connect, and live in greater harmony.

Shante has applied this type of learn-to-live-better thinking in a unique program she authored for the California Department of Corrections. Inmates are given new outlets for their energy and taught coping skills so that they can be better roommates, survive in prison, and navigate the outside world upon release. Together, with other nurses and nurse consultants, Shante put together over 150 curriculum elements that fall into one of 7 overarching categories. Their breakthrough program also helps ensure that incarcerated individuals with psychiatric disorders do not fall through the cracks.

Shante has clearly done a lot to put people on the track to a better life, and we are excited to recognize her accomplishments and learn from her.

CUTV News Radio will feature Shante Kumar in interviews with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 5th at 4:00pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 12th at 4:00pm EST

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Shante and her services please visit www.shantekumar.dreambuildercoach.com



