Almond Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Almond is a type of edible nuts that with shell or shelled-less, it is the seed of almond tree. Now the almond is mainly harvest in California, United States.

USA, Australia, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey, Morocco, etc. are the leading producers in 2016/2017 in the world, and USA, Australia are the most important exporter. About 80% of the Almond is made by the USA all over the world.

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Blue Diamond, Panoche Creek Packing, Spycher Brothers, Select Harvest, Mariani Nut Company, Waterford Nut Co, Treehouse, Belehris Estates, California Gold Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, The Almond Company, D.V.Enterprise, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Patrocinio Lax and Sran Family Orchards are the key players in the global Almond market, and the 15 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2016/2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Almond market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8180 million by 2024, from US$ 6140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Almond business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Almond market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Almond value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Shelled Type

Inshell Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Direct Edible

Food Processing

Kitchen Ingredients

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds

Blue Diamond

Panoche Creek Packing

Spycher Brothers

Select Harvest

Mariani Nut Company

Waterford Nut Co

Treehouse

Belehris Estates

California Gold Almonds

Hilltop Ranch

Harris Family Enterprises

D.V.Enterprise

Harris Woolf California Almonds

Patrocinio Lax

Sran Family Orchards

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Almond consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Almond market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Almond manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Almond with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Almond submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

