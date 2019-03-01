Swimwear Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024
PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Swimwear Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Swimwear Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Swimwear Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Swimwear/swimsuit is clothing designed to be worn by people engaging in a water-based activity or water sports, such as swimming or sun-orientated activities, such as sun bathing. Different types may be worn by men, women, and children. Swimwear is described by a number of names, some of which are used only in particular locations, including swimsuit, bathing suit, swimming costume, bathing costume, swimming suit, swimmers, swimming togs, bathers, cossie (short for "costume"), or swimming trunks for men, besides others.
Global and India Swimwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Arena
Pentland Group
Diana Sport
Hosa
Zoke
Dolfin Swimwear
Derong Group
FEW
Wacoal
Yingfa
TNZI
Sanqi International
Gottex
American Apparel
Seafolly
Aimer
PARAH S.p.A
Seaspray
TYR Sport
Perry
NOZONE
Platypus
La Perla Group
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Women
Men
Boys
Girls
By Application
Individual Use
Commercial Use
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Continued....
