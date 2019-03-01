Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global 18650 Lithium Battery Market

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell. Cells with a cylindrical shape are made in a characteristic "swiss roll" manner, which means it is a single long sandwich of positive electrode, separator, negative electrode and separator rolled into a single spool. The main disadvantage of this method of construction is that the cell will have a higher series inductance.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the 18650 Lithium Battery raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of 18650 Lithium Battery.

The average price of 18650 Lithium Battery will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology, cost of raw materials, as well as the substitute threat.

According to this study, over the next five years the 18650 Lithium Battery market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6690 million by 2024, from US$ 6030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 18650 Lithium Battery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 18650 Lithium Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the 18650 Lithium Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Wanxiang(A123 Systems)

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Dongguan Large Electronics

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 18650 Lithium Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 18650 Lithium Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 18650 Lithium Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 18650 Lithium Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 18650 Lithium Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

