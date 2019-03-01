Global Chicory Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Chicory Market

Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world.

Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens.

In this report, statistics are related to commercial processing products of chicory root, including chicory flour, roasted chicory, liquid chicory, and instant chicory.

Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of the global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2017 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source.

The global consumption value of chicory increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Europe is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 53.91% of the global consumption volume in total.

Chicory products mainly include three forms, which include chicory flour, roasted chicory, chicory inulin and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect and flavour of chicory, the downstream application industries will need more chicory products. So, chicory has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance chicory through improving technology.

The global Chicory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chicory volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chicory market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Beneo

Cosucra

Sensus

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chicory Flour

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Others

Segment by Application

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Health Care Products and Medicines

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Chicory Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Chicory

1.2 Chicory Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chicory Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Chicory Flour

1.2.3 Roasted Chicory

1.2.4 Chicory Inulin

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Chicory Segment by Application

1.3.1 Chicory Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Beverage Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Health Care Products and Medicines

1.3 Global Chicory Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Chicory Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Chicory Market Size

1.4.1 Global Chicory Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Chicory Production (2014-2025)

…………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chicory Business

7.1 Beneo

7.1.1 Beneo Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Beneo Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cosucra

7.2.1 Cosucra Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cosucra Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sensus

7.3.1 Sensus Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sensus Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Leroux

7.4.1 Leroux Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Leroux Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Violf

7.5.1 Violf Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Violf Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PMV Nutrient Products

7.6.1 PMV Nutrient Products Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PMV Nutrient Products Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FARMVILLA

7.7.1 FARMVILLA Chicory Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Chicory Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FARMVILLA Chicory Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

