Organizational Psychologist and Master of Resilience Dr. Madelyn Blair Returns to CUTV News Radio

JEFFERSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madelyn Blair is a thought-provoking professional who has had an impact on numerous business leaders as well as listeners here at CUTV News Radio. She is a naturally curious and introspective professional who loves to think, learn and solve problems. A graduate of the Wharton Business School, she spent several years in successive leadership roles at The World Bank. Dr. Blair went on to obtain her PhD in Organizational Psychology, the perfect enhancement for dealing with people, teams, and the way they think and act. Her knowledge and expertise have been shared in speaking engagements and workshops that improve the individual and collective strengths of leaders and their staffs.

Madelyn loves nothing more than solving puzzles and her abilities have been tested time and again—in early career scenarios, during business downturns and reorganizations, and even as she launched and built her own business. She enjoys analyzing situations, helping teams find their mojo, and coaching individuals on how to move forward—with more confidence, capability and resilience.

In this last part of her extended series, Madelyn is going to discuss how this focus on resilience came about and why it is so meaningful in today’s business landscape, which is defined by financial shifts, increasingly global markets and constant disruption. She is going to share some of the unusual ways she works with clients to help them bolster their resilience and the resilience of their teams–using reflective silence and pausing to ask questions. These are activities you don’t always find in the workplace, although there have been pockets of enlightenment in recent years. “I’ve watched teams move from depression to excitement about the mission using my techniques,” says Madelyn.

The shows will wrap up with Madelyn’s Top Ten List of tips. As she discusses these topics, she will reveal the likable nature and personal stories that make her ideas so memorable, and why she has become such a sought-after business advisor and coach.

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Madelyn Blair in interviews on March 5th at 12:00 pm Eastern with Jim Masters, March 12th at 12:00 pm Eastern with Doug Llewelyn and March 19th at 12:00 pm Eastern with Jim Masters.

