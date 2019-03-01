Disposable Tableware Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Consumption, Trends, Share & Forecast By 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Disposable Tableware Market Growth 2019-2024
The disposable tableware is mainly made from paper, pulp, Polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, Starch Blends, biodegradable CPLA, PLA and Talc, etc，including the disposable plates, disposable bowls, disposable cups and disposable silverware.
The main applications of disposable tableware are household and commercial use. Commercial use is dominating the end market, occupy for about 79.6 % of market share.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Disposable Tableware.
United States, Asia-Pacific and Europe are dominating the disposable tableware market; In North America, the market concentration rate is relatively high and dominated by few brands like Huhtamaki (Chinet), Dart(Solo), Dixie, International Paper, Hefty and Lollicup USA etc. Asia-Pacific especially in China, the market concentration rate is so low and dominated by lots of middle and small-sized manufacturers, and some manufacturers cooperated with overseas brand as OEM partners, like Taizhou Fuling Plastics produces disposable tableware in China and United States, but only for exporting.
Currently there are enormous waste of disposable tableware around the world, especially in the developing countries; with more and more consumers having strong environmental protection consciousness, and the government continuously promulgate legislation to protect the environment to reduce waste. In future, more and more disposable tableware will be made of the bioplastic like PLA resin, CPLA (modified PLA), and Starch Blends etc, and the bioplastic tableware will play more and more important roles.
According to this study, over the next five years the Disposable Tableware market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Disposable Tableware business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Disposable Tableware market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Disposable Tableware value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Disposable Cups
Disposable Plates
Disposable Bowls
Disposable Silverware
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Household
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Huhtamaki(Chinet)
Dart(Solo)
Dixie
International Paper
Hefty
Lollicup USA
Solia
Natural Tableware
TrueChoicePack(TCP)
CKF Inc
Letica
Eco-Products
Taizhou Fuling Plastics
Snapcups
Swantex
Biopac
Dopla
Arkaplast
Kap Cones
Guangdong Huasheng Meto
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
