The two Airwheel smart suitcases that will change your way of traveling

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our life keeps changing with the development of intelligent technology. As a necessary accompany for the journey, the suitcase is now changing our ways of traveling after applied with intelligent technology. Airwheel Technology Co., Ltd, which is focusing on the “intelligent life”, has launched two different types of smart suitcases.

The Airwheel SE3 is a hybrid combined with suitcase and scooter.



It can switch between the scooter and the suitcase by simply pressing one button to extend or retract its front motor wheel and operation handlebar. The user can also adjust the height of the handlebar.

The Airwheel riding luggage SE3 can adapt to all kinds of road conditions, as it is using a 6.5” front motor wheel and two 8” pneumatic wheels.



The shell of the suitcase is made of imported PC+ABS material which is compressed with three-layer composite, and reinforced with two widened aluminum alloy frame at two sides to reach the maximum load of 90kg, which protects the belongings inside when the user is sitting on it. There is a LED screen in the center of the operation handlebar to show its riding status such as speed, mileage, gear, etc., and also designed with an electronic brake to ensure the user’s safety under emergency while riding.

The USB charging ports design on the top of the suitcase can be used to recharge the smartphone when it is in low battery status during the trip.



When we are using the Airwheel following suitcase SR5, it performances like a pet.



It is applied with high-precision UWB positioning and following technology. It will follow the user who is wearing the matched wristband after the following mode has been activated. The data will be transmitted between the wristband and the suitcase to get the exact position of the user and to follow the user automatically at behind without getting lost even when walking in the crowds.



In order to avoid hitting the moving object and static obstacles on the way, the Airwheel SR5 is also equipped with an ultrasonic sensor to detect the obstacles in the surrounding environment and then feedback to the intelligent control center to design a new route and adjust its speed to get rid of the obstacles.

A safe distance has been set between the user and the suitcase. It will detect the distance in real time and alarm the user when the distance is over 3 meters.

In addition to the TSA combination lock option, there is also another option of fingerprint lock.



It’s so cool to have the Shining Led light around the suitcase. We can also read the status of the suitcase through the LED light, which provides more convenience to the user.



The battery set is a modular design, which is very easy to be removed or installed. Simply open the casing, find the battery set inside the interning, disconnect the cables and take out the battery. We can easily pass the security check after the battery is separated from the suitcase when boarding.



