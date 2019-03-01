New Lifestyle Blog & Books for Widows Offer Practical Tips for Healing

Certified Grief Coach, Author and award winning Blogger, Mary Lee Robinson,Widowlution” offers boundless strategies for reinventing yourself to find joy again.

MYRTLE BEAC, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myrtle Beach, SC/March 1, 2019 – Widows in modern America find little support to recover and adapt to a life they never planned; after what celebrated Holmes-Rahe names as the number one stressor on their stress scale. Friends, family, and co-workers have little idea about how to help, so they do nothing. That leaves widows in a very bad spot when they most need help.So what can they do? How do they rebuild their lives, in practical terms, to suit their new circumstances, fit their personalities and personal goals? Where do they turn to learn how to adjust?Mary Lee Robinson, Certified Grief Coach, Author, and award-winning Blogger wants to help. Her new blog, Widowlution, at www.widowlution.com , also published on griefdiaries.com, thegrieftoolbox.com https://www.feedspot.com offers articles and strategies that, as a widow herself, she has found effective, constructive, and motivating. At present, her work reaches nearly two million viewers a month.Her weekly blog posts address using quotes and inspiration, but also how fashion and home dec can be used as healing tools. She talks about safety, now that you are your own chief of security. Cooking for one and eating out and traveling alone are also addressed. Mary Lee supports the ideas in her blog with Pinterest boards at www.pinterest.com/mhoct6462/boards Mary Lee Robinson has also co-authored The Widow or Widower Next Door and five books in the acclaimed award-winning Grief Diaries series. All of her books can be found on her website, www.widowlution.com/healingreads as well as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Mary Lee’s first book, The Widow or Widower Next Door Rev. Roland H. Johnson III, retired Baptist minister with a B.A. in Religion & Theology, an M.A. in Sociology from Texas A&M and professor of courses in marriage and family had this to say “Mary Lee Robinson has given the world and excellent resource to view the experience and consequences of the loss of a spouse. She unabashedly tackles a social stigma, grief, in our disconnected postmodern society. The personal revelations of the widows and widowers open more avenues of thought than many academic works on the subject of death and dying. In my decades of ministry and teaching college sociology, I did not have a text that could convey with clarity the personal process of grief. This book accomplishes that task. Easy to read, yet thought-provoking, this book is a ‘must read’ for clergy, counselors, academicians, doctors, nurses and anyone who loves another in marriage, family and life.”Regarding the Grief Diaries Book series, Dr. Bernice A King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had this to say “I want to say…that what you are doing is so critically important.”Media ContactMary Lee Robinsonthewidoworwidowernextdoor@yahoo.com843-421-5338Follow me at:Widowlution Blog – www.widowlution.com Pinterest – www.pinterest.com/mhoct6462/boards Facebook - www.facebook.com/thewidoworwidowernextdoor/ Twitter – www.twitter.com/WidNext



