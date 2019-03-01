Direct Funding Now: Making waves in Southern California’s Lending Industry as a Trusted Solution

This is a combined effort from our whole team, we make it a point to exceed industry benchmarks for customer service, operation, product quality and ethical practices” — Christian Murillo

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Funding Now is the nation’s premier business lending facilitator provides a smarter solution for business owners. Direct Funding Now offers short and long term loans Equipment loans and Lines of Credit . Founded in 2015, Direct Funding Now’s unprecedented approach to lending with a customized solution has provided financial assistance to thousands of business owners for the past 4 years.The company achieved one of their biggest milestone last month after funding $14.5 million to over 275 businesses nationwide. In achieving this milestone, the company has also confirmed its capability to expand its platform to fund other business verticals; Transportation, beauty salons, advertising agencies, Sports facilities, gas stations, etc. A large part of this accomplishment is due to the inability for traditional banks and credit unions to help out business owners. This gave Direct Funding Now an opportunity to take over the space and create more platforms which creates more solutions to a wider range of businesses.Direct Funding Now’s enhanced commitment to the business community helps consumers borrow with confidence for accessing capital. Direct Funding Now’s consumer driven platform gives different term loan options ranging from 1-24 month terms or 1-5 year terms.Their dedicated efforts also garnered them an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau last month and has continuously held the highest consumer ratings on different consumer review platforms. “This is a combined effort from our whole team, we make it a point to exceed industry benchmarks for customer service, operation, product quality and ethical practices.” said Christian Murillo, Owner of Direct Funding Now.With all this accolades being accomplished only the first quarter of the year, Direct Funding Now is definitely making its mark as an established and trusted solution.About Direct Funding NowDirect Funding Now, headquartered in California, provides multiple financing options to small businesses and for business owners to have access to credit and lower the cost of borrowing like traditional banks. For more information, visit www.directfundingnow.com



