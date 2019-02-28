Helping Moms Fund Kids Fun Social Community Service Launches in LA

We're Using Recruiting for Good to Help Moms Fund Fun www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017 Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work We Help Working Professionals Who Make a Difference Fund Fun to Improve the Quality of Their Life www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good works collaboratively with LA working moms who make a difference; by rewarding referrals with funding for kids' fun.

Join Recruiting for Good, We Love to Help Moms Fund Kids Fun” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches purposeful social community service ' Helping Moms Fund Kids Fun ' to improve the quality of life for working moms who make a difference; and their families.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Our purpose driven service is perfect for moms who love to invest in their kids life thru meaningful experiences. We love to help moms fund; art/dance/music classes, family vacations, school travel, sports for kids, and summer camp....anything that mom considers fun for their kids.”How to Qualify and Participate in Helping Moms Fund Fun Mom lives, works, and makes a difference in LA (kids live at home)1. Participate by making an introduction to an executive or senior manager (at a company) hiring professional staff (accounting, finance, engineering, HR, information technology, marketing, and sales).2. Recruiting for Good works to find company a qualified employee, and earns a fee that is shared 50/50 (after 90 days of employment).3. To help moms fund kids fun, and improve the quality of life for their family.Carlos Cymerman adds, "What does equality mean to me? We're working on behalf of moms to make life better. And rewarding only one referral per family/per year; to help more moms fund fun..and positively impact kids'lives."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals to help moms fund fun. www.RecruitingforGood.com Since October 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding Our Moms Work, a community service offering cost free career mentoring services. Looking to find joy at work, want to strategize about how to get a raise, or need a pep talk before an interview. We're ready to serve you; to learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.