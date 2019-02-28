JetBlack Corp (OTC: JTBK) Discusses OLCC Oregon Marijuana Producer Licenses

JTBK continues acquiring OLCC Licenses

JetBlack Corp (OTCMKTS:JTBK)

PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetBlack Corp. (OTC: JTBK) “the company” is in the process of finalizing agreements to begin the acquisition and transfer of an OLCC Oregon Tier 1 Marijuana Producers License. The company expects to sign agreements in the coming days and will begin the process with OLCC to begin transfer of ownership and location. This will be the second license the company is acquiring and transferring with OLCC. The first license being transferred is This Budz For You Farms LLC. The company has a third Tier 1 Marijuana Producer License application in Oregon that has been submitted before the June deadline. The company has acquired rights to this application and is expected to finalize these agreements as well in the coming days. In addition, the company has submitted some processing and wholesale license applications that are in queue.

The company has decided to not proceed with the Reg 1-A filing for various reasons. The company is looking for non dilutive financing and can not guarantee success at raising capital for the above projects.



About

JetBlack Corp. through its family of subsidiaries operates in the emerging Cannabis Industry. The family of companies include: This Budz For You Farms LLC, Supreme Genetics LLC, CenAviv LLC, Top Tier Science LLC. The company is continually making advancements in the cannabis industry. The company is currently looking to lay a foundation for future growth. "Oregon is a difficult place to establish profitable Marijuana Businesses. The landscape is very competitive and only the best companies can survive. It is truly a free market, which allows the consumer to dictate what providers they would like to purchase from. We believe we can be successful and will have the ability to partner with other successful profitable businesses in Oregon and in other states, " stated CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

More information including pictures of our locations can be found at our website www.jetblackcorp.com

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include market risks associated with our business, the inability to raise enough capital to complete our business, economic conditions and increasing competition. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



