The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Tackles Florida’s Crippling Divorce Rates

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ack by popular demand and following the successful Valentine’s Day workshop, Are You Creating or Destroying Your Relationship?, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) is holding a workshop at their downtown Clearwater center on the 28th of February at 7:30 pm where participants will learn the basics of how to find the right partner in life and creating health relationships.

Finding that special someone in Florida seems to be more difficult than average, according to a 2013-2017 Community Survey which found that the overall divorce rate in Florida is 12.9% compared to the US national divorce rate of 10.9%. In Tampa Bay, almost 300,000 people went through a divorce last year.

Workshop attendees will participate in drills to familiarize them with a key principle from The Way to Happiness book by L. Ron Hubbard, Be Competent, as it applies to creating healthy relationships.

L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness booklet, “Those who get along in life never stop learning… Now and then you may surprise yourself by untangling a person’s life just by having gotten the person to study and learn.”

“That is why a willingness to learn and and to provide guidance are so vitally important to competently helping one enjoy great relationships in life,” said, Ms. Tanja Cranton, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many humanitarian outreach programs providing solutions to bring about respect and mutual understanding amongst our communities.

For more information about the program or how to obtain materials please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.



The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



