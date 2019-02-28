Chris Corrales to Present "CNC Technology Trends" at Cabinets & Closets Expo March 8 in Charlotte

Chris Corrales covers "CNC Tech Trends" March 8 at Cabinets & Closets Expo-Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Corrales, the owner of CNC Factory in Santa Ana, California, will address the Cabinet & Closets Expo and Wood Pro Expo, Friday, March 8 at 1:30 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Corrales will reveal the latest and most useful additions to CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) equipment--including 3rd Generation Machines that Do ALL the WORK.

"Woodshops can reap the benefits of going from three employees to one employee without having to have a dedicated CNC operator," Corrales says. "By choosing a more advanced and robust machine that can do all the heavy lifting, marking, printing and spoil board cleaning, shops can free up headcount while greatly increasing production!"

CNC Factory designs, builds and manufactures CNC machines in their Orange County, California facility. “With CNC Factory located in the United States, we integrate new technology into CNC systems quicker and more skillfully than any other CNC manufacturer in the world,” Corrales says.

CNC Factory is demonstrating its new 2019 Python XPR at the Cabinets & Closets/Wood Pro Expo event booth number 531. This "Driverless" CNC machine reaches a pinnacle of engineering that combines third generation (3G) robotic loading with: spoil board self cleaning; hands free robotic labeling and printing; laser measuring for critically precise depth-cutting; part marking for post production processes such as edgebanding and fastener inserting.

Users benefit from multi-directional graphic and text labeling instructions on nested materials. With these in place, woodworkers always know which edges need post production attention, and operators never lose track of cut pieces. In addition, Cabinet Vision software allows printing in various orientations.



The 2019 Python XPR is designed for profitability, speed and ease-of-use. It is the workhorse of all CNC machines saving users’ backs and delivering a host of grow-as-you-grow features. Corrales, who designed the 2019 Python XPR, notes that he, “included an automated 12-tool rapid carousel that changes tools in just four seconds, and moves 1,800 inches per minute." The Python conquers long, complex, multi-tool tasks efficiently from one to fifty sheets, with just one push of a button. It’s ergonomically, user-friendly, and needs only one operator to run in either robotic or manual mode.

The "Driverless" Python XPR sells for $74,000 and includes training and life-long customer support. CNC Factory promises that "nobody supports customers better!" See the 2019 Python XPR and all the company’s routers, edge banders, thermofoil presses and Lockdowel drilling inserting machines at www.CNCFactory.com

Cabinets & Closets Expo is an annual event featuring a full-day conference, plant tour, and exposition, and is dedicated to home remodeling professionals specializing in building kitchen cabinets, closets, and other home storage designs. for woodworking businesses that bring together suppliers and experts for a localized presentations of equipment and supply solutions.The Cabinets & Closets Conference and Expo will co-locate with Wood Pro Expo, which is held bi-annually in Charlotte. For a complete schedule of panel discussions and times visit: https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/events-contests/wood-pro-expo-charlotte/four-90-minute-technical-panels-offered-free-cabinets

Receive FREE tickets to Cabinets & Closets Expo and Wood Pro Expo with your online registration from CNC Factory. Go to https://www.microspec.com/reg/CCEWPE2019/ use code: CNCFact19 at check out.

