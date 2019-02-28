Novel Coworking debuts new coworking space in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its new Johnson Square location. The company acquired the 2 E. Bryan Street building in May and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 100-person companies. Novel Coworking will host a Grand Opening Party that is open to the public on March 28 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“We are excited to support Savannah’s entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies.”

Built in 1911, the 161,382-square-foot building was the city’s first “skyscraper”, standing 15 stories tall. Featuring a neoclassical exterior, the building is a recognizable icon of the Savannah skyline. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for 10 to 100-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

“When I started my first business in 2007 and began my office space hunt, I was turned down by numerous brokers because I wasn’t looking for a three to five-year lease,” Bennett said. “I didn’t know yet whether I was going to have one employee or 100, and I didn’t want to start a construction project or make a long-term commitment.”

Fast forward ten years, and Bennett now runs a business that supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With pricing starting at $129 a month for coworking memberships and starting at $500 a month for private offices, Novel Coworking provides small businesses and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities that are typically only available to large companies.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking owns each of the locations its members have access to, including more than 2 million square feet of workspace in 28 locations: Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, Savannah, and Seattle. For more information, visit novelcoworking.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.