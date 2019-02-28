Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025
Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services is doctors diagnose their patients by means of using the remote medical treatment.
Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services changed the traditional the relationship between patients and doctors,growing demand for mobile technology and the Internet, and to the rising popularity of home care patients would promote Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services growth.
In 2018, the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market size was 300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
American Well
Teladoc, Inc.
CareClix
Doctor on Demand
MD Aligne
MeMD
MDLIVE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Acute Care Applications
Home Health
Consumer Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.4.4 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Acute Care Applications
1.5.4 Home Health
1.5.5 Consumer Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size
2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 American Well
12.1.1 American Well Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.1.4 American Well Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 American Well Recent Development
12.2 Teladoc, Inc.
12.2.1 Teladoc, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.2.4 Teladoc, Inc. Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Teladoc, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 CareClix
12.3.1 CareClix Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.3.4 CareClix Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 CareClix Recent Development
12.4 Doctor on Demand
12.4.1 Doctor on Demand Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.4.4 Doctor on Demand Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Doctor on Demand Recent Development
12.5 MD Aligne
12.5.1 MD Aligne Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.5.4 MD Aligne Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 MD Aligne Recent Development
12.6 MeMD
12.6.1 MeMD Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.6.4 MeMD Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MeMD Recent Development
12.7 MDLIVE
12.7.1 MDLIVE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.7.4 MDLIVE Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 MDLIVE Recent Development
Continued…..
