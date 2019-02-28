Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Indoor Cycles Market Insights 2019 | Forecast 2025

Description:-

In 2017, the global Indoor Cycles market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Indoor Cycles market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global market size of Indoor Cycles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Indoor Cycles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Indoor Cycles market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The key players covered in this study 

Precor 
Life Fitness 
Waters Fitness 
Keiser 
Nautilus Inc. 
Sunny 
Diamondback Fitness 
Technogym 
Cybex International

Market Size Split by Type 
Recumbent Bikes 
Upright Bikes 

Market Size Split by Application 
Gym 
School 
Community 
Sports Center 
Home Use

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 

The study objectives of this report are: 

To study and analyze the global Indoor Cycles market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 

To understand the structure of Indoor Cycles market by identifying its various subsegments. 

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 

Focuses on the key global Indoor Cycles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 

To analyze the Indoor Cycles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 

To project the value and volume of Indoor Cycles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Indoor Cycles Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Indoor Cycles Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Recumbent Bikes 
1.4.3 Upright Bikes 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Indoor Cycles Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Gym 
1.5.3 School 
1.5.4 Community 
1.5.5 Sports Center 
1.5.6 Home Use 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Indoor Cycles Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Indoor Cycles Revenue 2016-2025 
2.1.2 Global Indoor Cycles Sales 2016-2025 
2.2 Indoor Cycles Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Indoor Cycles Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Indoor Cycles Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Precor 
11.1.1 Precor Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Indoor Cycles 
11.1.4 Indoor Cycles Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 Life Fitness 
11.2.1 Life Fitness Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Indoor Cycles 
11.2.4 Indoor Cycles Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Waters Fitness 
11.3.1 Waters Fitness Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Indoor Cycles 
11.3.4 Indoor Cycles Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Keiser 
11.4.1 Keiser Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Indoor Cycles 
11.4.4 Indoor Cycles Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 Nautilus Inc. 
11.5.1 Nautilus Inc. Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Indoor Cycles 
11.5.4 Indoor Cycles Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Sunny 
11.6.1 Sunny Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Indoor Cycles 
11.6.4 Indoor Cycles Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

