Global Pipe Insulation Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

Global Pipe Insulation Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipe Insulation is thermal or acoustic insulation used on pipework. This report studies the Pipe Insulation used in commercial market.

The United States Pipe Insulation consumption volume was 2185 K m³ in 2012 and is expected to reach 2740 K m³ in 2017.

In United States, the leading Pipe Insulation consumption regions are Northeast, South, West, Midwest USA. Northeast Region was the largest consumption region, and occupied 32.97% consumption value market share in 2016, followed by South Region. The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading United States firms include Owens Corning and Johns Manville.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the demand for water efficiency products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The global Pipe Insulation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipe Insulation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Insulation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Report :

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

ITW

Armacell

K-flex

Rockwool

Aeroflex USA，Inc

The following regions are covered in this Report :

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The following types are covered in this Report :

Fiberglass

Polyurethane

Calcium Silicate

Elastomeric rubber

Others

Segment by Application

Educational

Healthcare

Commercial

Office

Communications

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pipe Insulation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pipe Insulation

1.2 Pipe Insulation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fiberglass

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Calcium Silicate

1.2.5 Elastomeric rubber

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Pipe Insulation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pipe Insulation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Educational

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Office

1.3.6 Communications

1.3 Global Pipe Insulation Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Pipe Insulation Market Size

1.4.1 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pipe Insulation Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pipe Insulation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pipe Insulation Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pipe Insulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pipe Insulation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pipe Insulation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pipe Insulation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pipe Insulation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pipe Insulation Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pipe Insulation Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pipe Insulation Production

3.4.1 North America Pipe Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pipe Insulation Production

3.5.1 Europe Pipe Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pipe Insulation Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pipe Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pipe Insulation Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pipe Insulation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…………………………………….

……………………………………

8 Pipe Insulation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pipe Insulation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pipe Insulation

8.4 Pipe Insulation Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Pipe Insulation Distributors List

9.3 Pipe Insulation Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Pipe Insulation Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Pipe Insulation Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Pipe Insulation Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Pipe Insulation Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Pipe Insulation Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Pipe Insulation Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Pipe Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Pipe Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Pipe Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Pipe Insulation Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Pipe Insulation Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

