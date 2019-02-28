Global Green-Roof Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Green-Roof Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Green-Roof Market
Global Green-Roof market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green-Roof.
This report researches the worldwide Green-Roof market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Green-Roof breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Green-Roof capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green-Roof in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Optigreen
TAJIMA
Soprema
Tremco
Sempergreen
Onduline
ZinCo
KAJIMA
Vegetal
VEDAG
Intrinsic
Rooflite
Bauder
Liveroof
Xero Flor
Green Roof Blocks
Vitaroofs
Green Roof Outfitters
Hannor
ZHEJIANG SOL
Kuangye Green-Roof
Green-Roof Breakdown Data by Type
Extensive Green-Roof
Semi-intensive Green-Roof
Intensive Green-Roof
Green-Roof Breakdown Data by Application
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Others
Green-Roof Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Green-Roof Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Green-Roof capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Green-Roof manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green-Roof :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green-Roof Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Extensive Green-Roof
1.4.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roof
1.4.4 Intensive Green-Roof
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Green-Roof Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential Buildings
1.5.3 Commercial Buildings
1.5.4 Industrial Buildings
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Green-Roof Production
2.1.1 Global Green-Roof Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Green-Roof Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Green-Roof Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Green-Roof Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Green-Roof Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Green-Roof Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Green-Roof Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Green-Roof Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Green-Roof Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Green-Roof Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Green-Roof Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Green-Roof Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Green-Roof Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Green-Roof Production by Regions
4.1 Global Green-Roof Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Green-Roof Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Green-Roof Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Green-Roof Production
4.2.2 United States Green-Roof Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Green-Roof Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Green-Roof Production
4.3.2 Europe Green-Roof Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Green-Roof Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Green-Roof Production
4.4.2 China Green-Roof Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Green-Roof Import & Export
………
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Green-Roof Product Picture
Table Green-Roof Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers Green-Roof Covered in This Study
Table Global Green-Roof Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (K sqm) & (Million US$)
Figure Global Green-Roof Production Market Share 2014-2025
Figure Extensive Green-Roof Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Extensive Green-Roof
Figure Semi-intensive Green-Roof Product Picture
