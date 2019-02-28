Global Green Building Materials Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Green Building Materials Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Global Green Building Materials Market
Global Green Building Materials market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Building Materials.
This report researches the worldwide Green Building Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Green Building Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Fosroc
BASF Construction Chemicals
Sika AG
Mapei
Grace Construction Products
Colmef
Alumasc Group Plc
Binderholz GmbH
CertainTeed Corporation
PPG Industries
DuPont
Interface Inc
Kingspan Group plc
Lafarge
Owens Corning
Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Concrete Admixture
Grouting
Flooring and Coatings
Sealant
Concrete Repair
Adhesives
Others
Green Building Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Framing
Insulation
Roofing
Exterior Siding
Interior Finishing
Green Building Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Green Building Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Green Building Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Green Building Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Building Materials :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green Building Materials Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Green Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Concrete Admixture
1.4.3 Grouting
1.4.4 Flooring and Coatings
1.4.5 Sealant
1.4.6 Concrete Repair
1.4.7 Adhesives
1.4.8 Others
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Green Building Materials Production
2.1.1 Global Green Building Materials Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Green Building Materials Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Green Building Materials Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Green Building Materials Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Green Building Materials Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Green Building Materials Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Green Building Materials Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Green Building Materials Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Green Building Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Green Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Green Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Green Building Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Green Building Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Green Building Materials Product Picture
Table Green Building Materials Key Market Segments in This Study
Table Key Manufacturers Green Building Materials Covered in This Study
Table Global Green Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)
Figure Global Green Building Materials Production Market Share 2014-2025
Figure Concrete Admixture Product Picture
Table Major Manufacturers of Concrete Admixture
Figure Grouting Product Picture
