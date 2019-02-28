Anti-Jamming Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

“Anti-Jamming - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Anti-Jamming Market Growth 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Anti-Jamming - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024” To Its Research Database

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth's surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

GPS technology has revolutionized modern warfare. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications.

But GPS signals received on Earth are weak and susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. Indeed, the signals are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a tuned signal analyzer - in other words a GPS receiver.

A simple low power jammer, readily available via the World Wide Web, can overpower GPS signals within a large area, denying a position solution and timing.

Anti-jam systems are mainly used for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems) in the military field.

North America held the largest share of the Anti-jamming market in 2017, while the market in APAC is expected to be the second-largest by 2022. This growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and some South-East Asian countries, between Japan and North Korea, and disputes between South Korea and North Korea. These political tensions are expected to fuel the military expenditures in these respective countries, and a significant portion of this expenditure is expected to be invested in GPS anti-jamming. The Anti-jamming market in Rest of world is expected to grow at a moderate rate. The volatile situation in Syria and the threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) group has prompted many of the regional powers there such as Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia to increase defense spending for their armed forces, which includes installing GPS anti-jamming systems.

This market is fragmented and contains multiple local and multinational vendors. The issue is export control. This, of course, varies by country. In the U.S., a CRPA developed towards a defense program is likely to have International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions attached to it. In Canada, CRPAs are subject to the Controlled Goods Program. In the UK, CRPAs sit on the “dual-use” export control list, which recognizes that CRPAs have both military and non-military application. An export license is usually required.

Of the major players of the Anti-Jamming market, Raytheon maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Raytheon accounted for 6.80 % of the Global revenue market share in 2017, followed by Rockwell Collins with 3.57 revenue market share. Anti-jam was a military technology major for military applications. In many countries, Anti-jamming was a little-known military problem.

Get Sample Report of Anti-Jamming Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3759529-global-anti-jamming-market-growth-2019-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-Jamming market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5090 million by 2024, from US$ 3540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-Jamming business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Anti-Jamming market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Anti-Jamming value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military & Government

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Novatel

Cobham

Mayflower

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

Hwa Create Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3759529-global-anti-jamming-market-growth-2019-2024

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global Anti-Jamming Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global Anti-Jamming by Players

3.1 Global Anti-Jamming Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti-Jamming Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Jamming Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Anti-Jamming Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Anti-Jamming Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Jamming Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Anti-Jamming Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Anti-Jamming Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Anti-Jamming Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Anti-Jamming Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Anti-Jamming Market Forecast

11.1 Global Anti-Jamming Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Anti-Jamming Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Anti-Jamming Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Anti-Jamming Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

Continue..................



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.