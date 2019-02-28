Global Applicant Tracking Software Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024
“Applicant Tracking Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Applicant Tracking Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024” To Its Research Database
An applicant tracking system, commonly referred to as an ATS, is a software application that enables the electronic handling of a company's recruitment needs. Applicant tracking software allows an organization to collect and store candidate and job related data and track and monitor the progress of candidates through all stages of the hiring process.
Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million , growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million , growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.
Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million , and it will reach 2592.36 million in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.
The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Workable Software
Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro,, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions. Leading Applicant Tracking Software like Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS and many others are also playing very important roles in Applicant Tracking Software market stage.
According to this study, over the next five years the Applicant Tracking Software market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3080 million by 2024, from US$ 1800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Applicant Tracking Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
Get Sample Report of Applicant Tracking Software Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3759530-global-applicant-tracking-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Applicant Tracking Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Applicant Tracking Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Workable Software
Zoho
Softgarden
BambooHR
ICIMS
Lever
SAP (SuccessFactors)
Jobvite
Workday
Oracle
IBM (Kenexa)
ClearCompany
COMPAS Technology
TalentReef
Conrep
Cornerstone OnDemand
Advanced Personnel Systems
Greenhouse Software
ApplicantPro
CATS Software
IKraft Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Complete report with Comprehensive table of contents@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3759530-global-applicant-tracking-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Major Key Points in Table of Content
2019-2024 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
3 Global Applicant Tracking Software by Players
3.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
10 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Applicant Tracking Software Forecast by Application
Continued………................
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.