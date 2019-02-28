Lasers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023
New Study On “2018-2023 Lasers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Lasers Industry
This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Lasers industry.
This report splits Lasers market by Operational Modes, by Technology, by Spectrum, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
B&W TEK
Bookham
COBOLT
COHERENT
Continuum
DILAS
El.En. S.p.A.
HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD
IPG Photonics Corporation
JDSU
JENOPTIK I Healthcare & Industry
Laser-export Co.
LUMENTUM
Maxphotonics Co., Ltd
merck
Necsel
Newport / Spectra-Physics
Optek electronics
OVIO INSTRUMENTS
QUANTEL
Research Electro-Optics
Rofin Laser Micro
Scitec Instruments
SYNRAD
TEEM PHOTONICS
TRUMPF Laser Technology
Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co.,Ltd
Z-LASER Optoelektronik GmbH
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Lasers Market, by Operational Modes
Pulsed Lasers
Continuous Lasers
Lasers Market, by Technology
Solid-state
Fiber
Gas
Dye
Lasers Market, by Spectrum
Visible
Infrared
Tunable
Ultraviolet
Others
Main Applications
Industrial
Marking
Materials Processing
Cutting
Medical Applications
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Lasers Detailed Analysis Report 2018-2023
Chapter One Lasers Market Overview
1.1 Global Lasers Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2013-2023
1.2 Lasers, by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.3 Global Lasers Price by Operational Modes 2013-2023
1.2.4 Pulsed Lasers
1.2.5 Continuous Lasers
1.3 Lasers, by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.3 Global Lasers Price by Technology 2013-2023
1.3.4 Solid-state
1.3.5 Fiber
1.3.6 Gas
1.3.7 Dye
1.4 Lasers, by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.3 Global Lasers Price by Spectrum 2013-2023
1.4.4 Visible
1.4.5 Infrared
1.4.6 Tunable
1.4.7 Ultraviolet
1.4.8 Others
Chapter Two Lasers by Regions 2013-2018
2.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.2 Global Lasers Revenue Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Global Lasers Price by Regions 2013-2018
2.4 North America
2.4.1 United States
2.4.2 Canada
2.5 Latin America
2.5.1 Mexico
2.5.2 Brazil
2.5.3 Argentina
2.5.4 Others in Latin America
2.6 Europe
2.6.1 Germany
2.6.2 United Kingdom
2.6.3 France
2.6.4 Italy
2.6.5 Spain
2.6.6 Russia
2.6.7 Netherland
2.6.8 Others in Europe
2.7 Asia & Pacific
2.7.1 China
2.7.2 Japan
2.7.3 India
2.7.4 Korea
2.7.5 Australia
2.7.6 Southeast Asia
2.7.6.1 Indonesia
2.7.6.2 Thailand
2.7.6.3 Philippines
2.7.6.4 Vietnam
2.7.6.5 Singapore
2.7.6.6 Malaysia
2.7.6.7 Others in Southeast Asia
2.8 Africa & Middle East
2.8.1 South Africa
2.8.2 Egypt
2.8.3 Turkey
2.8.4 Saudi Arabia
2.8.5 Iran
2.8.6 Others in Africa & Middle East
Chapter Three Lasers by Players 2013-2018
3.1 Global Lasers Sales Volume Market Share by Players 2013-2018
3.2 Global Lasers Revenue Share by Players 2013-2018
3.3 Global Top Players Lasers Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Top Players Lasers Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
Chapter Four Lasers by Consumer 2013-2018
4.1 Global Lasers Sales Market Share by Consumer 2013-2018
4.2 Industrial
4.3 Marking
4.4 Materials Processing
4.5 Cutting
4.6 Medical Applications
4.7 Consuming Habit and Preference
Chapter Five Global Top Players Profile
5.1 B&W TEK
5.1.1 B&W TEK Company Details and Competitors
5.1.2 B&W TEK Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.1.3 B&W TEK Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.1.4 B&W TEK Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.2 Bookham
5.2.1 Bookham Company Details and Competitors
5.2.2 Bookham Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.2.3 Bookham Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.2.4 Bookham Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.3 COBOLT
5.3.1 COBOLT Company Details and Competitors
5.3.2 COBOLT Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.3.3 COBOLT Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.3.4 COBOLT Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.4 COHERENT
5.4.1 COHERENT Company Details and Competitors
5.4.2 COHERENT Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.4.3 COHERENT Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.4.4 COHERENT Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.5 Continuum
5.5.1 Continuum Company Details and Competitors
5.5.2 Continuum Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.5.3 Continuum Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.5.4 Continuum Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.6 DILAS
5.6.1 DILAS Company Details and Competitors
5.6.2 DILAS Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.6.3 DILAS Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.6.4 DILAS Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.7 El.En. S.p.A.
5.7.1 El.En. S.p.A. Company Details and Competitors
5.7.2 El.En. S.p.A. Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.7.3 El.En. S.p.A. Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.7.4 El.En. S.p.A. Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.8 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD
5.8.1 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Company Details and Competitors
5.8.2 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.8.3 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.8.4 HUARAY PRECISION LASER CO.,LTD Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.9 IPG Photonics Corporation
5.9.1 IPG Photonics Corporation Company Details and Competitors
5.9.2 IPG Photonics Corporation Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.9.3 IPG Photonics Corporation Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
5.9.4 IPG Photonics Corporation Lasers Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
5.10 JDSU
5.10.1 JDSU Company Details and Competitors
5.10.2 JDSU Key Lasers Models and Performance
5.10.3 JDSU Lasers Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
