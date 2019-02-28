Virgin Olive Oil Global Market 2019 Consumption, Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import &Export Report Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Virgin Olive Oil Market
This report studies the global market size of Virgin Olive Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Virgin Olive Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Virgin Olive Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Virgin Olive Oil market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Virgin Olive Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Virgin Olive Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Virgin Olive Oil include
Lamasia
Sovena Group
Gallo
Grup Pons
Maeva Group
Ybarra
Jaencoop
Deoleo
Carbonell
Hojiblanca
Mueloliva
Borges
Olivoila
Betis
Poulina
Minerva
Market Size Split by Type
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Regular Virgin Olive Oil
Market Size Split by Application
Cooking
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Virgin Olive Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Virgin Olive Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Virgin Olive Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Virgin Olive Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Virgin Olive Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Virgin Olive Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Virgin Olive Oil Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1.4.3 Regular Virgin Olive Oil
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cooking
1.5.3 Cosmetics
1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Size
2.1.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Virgin Olive Oil Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Virgin Olive Oil Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Virgin Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Virgin Olive Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Virgin Olive Oil Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Virgin Olive Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Virgin Olive Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Virgin Olive Oil Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Virgin Olive Oil Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued….
