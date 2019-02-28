Virgin Olive Oil Global Market 2019 Consumption, Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import &Export Report Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Virgin Olive Oil Market

This report studies the global market size of Virgin Olive Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Virgin Olive Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Virgin Olive Oil market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Virgin Olive Oil market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Virgin Olive Oil market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Virgin Olive Oil include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Virgin Olive Oil include

Lamasia

Sovena Group

Gallo

Grup Pons

Maeva Group

Ybarra

Jaencoop

Deoleo

Carbonell

Hojiblanca

Mueloliva

Borges

Olivoila

Betis

Poulina

Minerva

Market Size Split by Type

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Regular Virgin Olive Oil

Market Size Split by Application

Cooking

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Virgin Olive Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Virgin Olive Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Virgin Olive Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virgin Olive Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Virgin Olive Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Virgin Olive Oil market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Virgin Olive Oil Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1.4.3 Regular Virgin Olive Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cooking

1.5.3 Cosmetics

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Virgin Olive Oil Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Virgin Olive Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Virgin Olive Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Virgin Olive Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Virgin Olive Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Virgin Olive Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Virgin Olive Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Virgin Olive Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Virgin Olive Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Virgin Olive Oil Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Virgin Olive Oil Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Virgin Olive Oil Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued….

