Global Halal Meat Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Halal Meat Market
This report studies the global Halal Meat market status and forecast, categorizes the global Halal Meat market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Carrefour SA
Nestle SA
Isla Delice
Tahira Foods Ltd.
Tesco plc
Casino
Tariq Halal
Reghalal
Pure Ingredients
Reinert Group
Cleone Foods
Eggelbusch
Euro Foods Group
Shaheen Foods
Crown Chicken(Cranswick)
Simons
Ekol
Halal-ash
Tsaritsyno
Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food
Tangshan Falide Muslim Food
Barra Mansa
Arman Group
China Haoyue Group
Al Islami Foods
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pourtry
Mutton
Beef
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Fresh Food
Processed Food
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Halal Meat capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Halal Meat manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Halal Meat Manufacturers
Halal Meat Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Halal Meat Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Halal Meat market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Halal Meat Market Research Report 2018
1 Halal Meat Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halal Meat
1.2 Halal Meat Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Halal Meat Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Halal Meat Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Pourtry
1.2.3 Mutton
1.2.5 Beef
Others
1.3 Global Halal Meat Segment by Application
1.3.1 Halal Meat Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Fresh Food
1.3.3 Processed Food
1.4 Global Halal Meat Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Halal Meat Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Halal Meat (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Halal Meat Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Halal Meat Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……….
7 Global Halal Meat Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Carrefour SA
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Halal Meat Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Carrefour SA Halal Meat Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Nestle SA
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Halal Meat Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Nestle SA Halal Meat Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Isla Delice
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Halal Meat Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Isla Delice Halal Meat Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Tahira Foods Ltd.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Halal Meat Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
