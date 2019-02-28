Rose wine Global Market 2019 Consumption, Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import &Export Report Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Rose wine Market

This report studies the global market size of Rose wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rose wine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rose wine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Rose wine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Rose wine include

Chapoutier

Campuget

Châteaux de Lastours

Domaine de Cala

Penny Johnson Flowers

Echo Falls

Tesco

Maison Louis Jadot

BNA Wine Group

Blossom Hill

E & J Gallo Winery

Jacob’s Creek

Morrisons

Bodegas Borsao

In 2017, the global Rose wine market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rose wine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Market Size Split by Type

Still

Semi-sparkling

Sparkling

Market Size Split by Application

Spermarkets

Online Retailers

Convenient stores

Wine Shops

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Rose wine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Rose wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Rose wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rose wine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Rose wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rose wine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

