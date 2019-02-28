Rose wine Global Market 2019 Consumption, Volume, Value, Sale Price, Import &Export Report Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Rose wine Market
This report studies the global market size of Rose wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rose wine in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Rose wine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Rose wine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Rose wine include
Chapoutier
Campuget
Châteaux de Lastours
Domaine de Cala
Penny Johnson Flowers
Echo Falls
Tesco
Maison Louis Jadot
BNA Wine Group
Blossom Hill
E & J Gallo Winery
Jacob’s Creek
Morrisons
Bodegas Borsao
In 2017, the global Rose wine market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rose wine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Market Size Split by Type
Still
Semi-sparkling
Sparkling
Market Size Split by Application
Spermarkets
Online Retailers
Convenient stores
Wine Shops
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Rose wine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rose wine market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Rose wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rose wine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Rose wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rose wine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rose wine Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rose wine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Still
1.4.3 Semi-sparkling
1.4.4 Sparkling
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rose wine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Spermarkets
1.5.3 Online Retailers
1.5.4 Convenient stores
1.5.5 Wine Shops
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Chapoutier
11.1.1 Chapoutier Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.1.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Campuget
11.2.1 Campuget Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.2.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Châteaux de Lastours
11.3.1 Châteaux de Lastours Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.3.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Domaine de Cala
11.4.1 Domaine de Cala Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.4.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Penny Johnson Flowers
11.5.1 Penny Johnson Flowers Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.5.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Echo Falls
11.6.1 Echo Falls Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.6.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Tesco
11.7.1 Tesco Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.7.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Maison Louis Jadot
11.8.1 Maison Louis Jadot Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.8.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 BNA Wine Group
11.9.1 BNA Wine Group Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.9.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Blossom Hill
11.10.1 Blossom Hill Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Rose wine
11.10.4 Rose wine Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 E & J Gallo Winery
11.12 Jacob’s Creek
11.13 Morrisons
11.14 Bodegas Borsao
Continued….
