Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market
This report studies the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Nakhla
Godfrey Phillips India
Starbuzz
Eastern Tobacco
AL-WAHA
Mazaya
AlFakherdr
Al-Tawareg Tobacco
Shiazo
MujeebSons
Fantasia
Social Smoke
AL RAYAN Hookah
Cloud Tobacco
Haze Tobacco
Alchemisttobacco
Fumari
Dekang
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3260608-global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-research-report-2018
Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.
The hookah (shisha) tobacco market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top eighteen manufacturers accounts about 37% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
2 The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhlais the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.
3 There are mainly two type product of hookah (shisha) tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.
4 Geographically, the global hookah (shisha) tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2017. The next is Europe.
The global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market is valued at 1920 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2018-2025.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Single Flavor
Mixed Flavor
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Group Use
Personal Use
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Manufacturers
Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Research Report 2018
1 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Overview
7 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Nakhla
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Nakhla Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Godfrey Phillips India
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Godfrey Phillips India Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Starbuzz
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Starbuzz Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3260608-global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-research-report-2018
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "google", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "google"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.