Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report studies the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.

The hookah (shisha) tobacco market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top eighteen manufacturers accounts about 37% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

2 The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhlais the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.

3 There are mainly two type product of hookah (shisha) tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

4 Geographically, the global hookah (shisha) tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market is valued at 1920 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Group Use

Personal Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Manufacturers

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

