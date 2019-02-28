Foundry Silica Sand Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Foundry Silica Sand Market

This report researches the worldwide Foundry Silica Sand market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Foundry Silica Sand breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Foundry Silica Sand market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Foundry Silica Sand.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Foundry Silica Sand capacity, production, value, price and market share of Foundry Silica Sand in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Terengganu Silica Consortium

Sibelco Australia

Syarikat Sebangun

Unimin Corporation

Fairmount Minerals

U.S. Silica

Mitsubishi

Toyota Tsusho

Tochu

Tokai Kogyo

JFE Mineral

Toyoura Keiseki Kogyo

Chin Ching Group

Premier Silica LLC

Minco Corp

FiCO

Foundry Silica Sand Breakdown Data by Type

Quartz Sand

Feldspar Sand

Clay Sand

Foundry Silica Sand Breakdown Data by Application

Molding

Core

Foundry Silica Sand Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Foundry Silica Sand Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Foundry Silica Sand capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Foundry Silica Sand manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Foundry Silica Sand :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Foundry Silica Sand Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Foundry Silica Sand Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Quartz Sand

1.4.3 Feldspar Sand

1.4.4 Clay Sand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Molding

1.5.3 Core

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Production

2.1.1 Global Foundry Silica Sand Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Foundry Silica Sand Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Foundry Silica Sand Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Foundry Silica Sand Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Foundry Silica Sand Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Foundry Silica Sand Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Foundry Silica Sand Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Foundry Silica Sand Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Foundry Silica Sand Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Foundry Silica Sand Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Foundry Silica Sand Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Foundry Silica Sand Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Foundry Silica Sand Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued……

