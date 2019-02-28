How Do You Love Yourself Enough to Stop Abuse? Author Veera Mahajan Reveals

“UNREPORTED; Learning to LIVE free" Author Veera Mahajan, Photo Credit: Leonard Monje.

Award Winning Author Veera Mahajan Reveals here How To Love Yourself Enough to Stop Abuse, and a link on How Withholding Sex Can be Used as a Weapon

It is better to be alone than to be lonely with someone who does not respect you or make you feel good about yourself.” — Veera Mahajan, author; UNREPORTED: Learning to LIVE free

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, US, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Unreported: Learning to LIVE Free" Author Veera Mahajan Reveals in her awarded book, how to spot signs of abuse, and even more importantly, how to leave an abusive relationship. The following details several excerpts from the powerful contents of that book, as well as additional advice exclusively from the author--here free.

Esteemed Author, Mediator, and Public Speaker; Veera Mahajan is one of Malibu’s most valued community leaders. The beautiful and intelligent woman is also author of the critically acclaimed book “Unreported: Learning to LIVE free," about recognizing and overcoming domestic abuse and stopping domestic violence. Veera Mahajan is also a highly praised Educator, Mediator, and Publisher, having created and published the landmark publication "Malibu Chronicle."

As noted earlier in the news; With a master’s degree in Dispute Resolution from the prestigious Pepperdine School of Law; Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution, Veera Mahajan leads a multi-faceted team of private clients; educating them on the causes and solutions of crisis and conflicts.

In the institutional, educational world, Veera successfully leads a position as Communications Coordinator; bridging understanding, and wisely teaching peacemaking for both the student-body and parents, as well as faculty. Through Veera’s guidance and expertise, students and peers learn to listen and respect each other, resolving conflicts with calmness and logic, rather than anger or violence.

A licensed Mediator; Veera’s motivation to help others lends itself to her work with attorney’s in resolving conflicts in the areas of business, and family among more. Her proven successes help save time, money, and most importantly–relationships.

Signs of Abuse to look for as detailed by "UNREPORTED" author Veera Mahajan, are the following:

--Abusers may beg you for forgiveness

--Abusers may try to buy your love back with gifts

--Abusers may shower you with praise

--Abusers may then hurt you physically or emotionally all over again

Veera states, "Once they know that you bought their excuses and you are back, they will turn back to the same perpetrator that they were. This is called the "cycle of abuse" or "honeymoon period." It happens again. You have to look for patterns. If the behavior is not changing for good and keeps coming back, see that as the pattern--and run. It is not going to get better. They are only nice when they want to be forgiven, but they are not capable of maintaining the good behavior. You have to stop accepting the apologies, and see them for who they are, and figure out how to separate yourself from them. Believe that you deserve better and say "no" to abuse!"

Veera did an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Sentinel recently, and the following is the second part of an excerpt of that discussion, concerning how to improve one's life through self-esteem, and a positive mental attitude.

Veera Mahajan; Exclusive Interview, Courtesy of The Hollywood Sentinel:

Hollywood Sentinel: There is a great quote in your book which I love that states, "Do you know that you were born as good as anyone else? Well you were. No one has the right to make you feel afraid or make you feel bad about yourself." What was the single most important thing that helped "you" get over your fear of others or of those that abused you?

Veera: Seeing my growing son, still afraid of his father when he was hitting him, killed the fear inside me and made me finally take the action that was so overdue. I finally decide to give up trying to beg him to stop abusing us instead I decide to "stop" accepting the abuse and I told him I was leaving him. That day I freed my sons and myself to live our lives the way we wanted to live and put and end to abuse.

Hollywood Sentinel: That's powerful Veera. You have stated that love is stronger thank hate. Please explain further why this is?

Veera Mahajan: It all starts with how much you love yourself. Since our childhood, we are taught to be nice to others and love others. Most of us are not taught or encouraged to love ourselves. Most of us never learned self care. Since the very beginning, we are made to feel bad about taking care of ourselves. We are told it is selfish if we think about our own happiness. So we learn to take care of other people and when we don’t get the care back, we start building resentment. We expect people we care about to care about us and when we don’t get it, we are disappointed and hate it. Hate makes us fight and be mean to each other. If we teach our children to love themselves, they will have better expectations from their relationships. We expect less than respect because we don’t love ourselves enough to believe that we deserve the best.

Hollywood Sentinel: That's so true, I love that. What is the best way to achieve and maintain a positive mental attitude?

Veera: A healthy mind, and a healthy body! Taking care of your physical health by regular workout's and maintaining healthy eating habits will make you feel better about yourself. Feeling good about yourself is very important for making sure you respect yourself in all aspects of your life, whether it is in business or personal situations. Taking care of your physical self lets you see the positive results. Once you learn that positive things happen with healthy habits, it teaches you to build a healthy and positive attitude towards everything else you do in life. So, I think to maintain a positive attitude; maintain a healthy body. It takes a positive self-image and positive mental attitude to maintain good physical health.

Listen to the exclusive interview with Veera Mahajan here below: https://newsblaze.com/usnews/personal-development/improve-self-esteem-unreported-author-veera-mahajan_148766/

Order Veera’s book through Amazon here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E9ZB29Y?ref_=k4w_oembed_R6W5kIutcbgrUB&tag=kpembed-20&linkCode=kpd

Veera Mahajan Official LinkedIn

Veera Mahajan, Official Website

Press / Media: To schedule an interview with the author, and for all lecture bookings, please contact:

(+1) 310-226-7176.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.