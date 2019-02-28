SuiteAmerica Welcomes VP of Sales and Business Development

Corporate housing industry-leader SuiteAmerica is excited to welcome new Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the western region.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, USA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteAmerica, an award-winning Corporate Housing and Destination Services industry leader, is excited to welcome Kelly Cockrell as Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the western region. Kelly’s journey with SuiteAmerica began in early January. She is based in the Bay Area.

An industry veteran, Kelly adds 20 years of experience to the SuiteAmerica team. Her success in providing strategic services, management, and business solutions for global clients for nearly two decades will guide her in this new position. Kelly plans on contributing to “SuiteAmerica’s ability to deliver world-class service and experiences.” She’s also excited that SuiteAmerica provides Destination Services along with its award-winning Corporate Housing.

Kelly’s career started with finding housing solutions for victims of natural disasters and has included multiple roles in both sales and operations. Her most recent position as Global Account Director allowed her to focus “on more complex enterprise accounts that touched both established and emerging markets around the world.”

As far as looking to the future, Kelly’s most interested in “how quickly technology is impacting the total guest experience.” She believes “SuiteAmerica is on the cutting-edge of using technology to create a unique client and guest experience from start to finish.”

Additionally, she sees technology as an opportunity to further provide excellent service. “SuiteAmerica’s culture of service and hospitality [excite] me the most,” she says. “SuiteAmerica has an amazing reputation in the industry for their hands-on, white glove approach.” She is looking forward to being a part of a company “with a deep desire to provide a memorable and seamless experience.”

SuiteAmerica, an employee-owned company, is just as committed to its employees as it is to clients. Through its employee ownership program, SuiteAmerica empowers its employees and their award-winning service. Kelly notes her excitement to work for a company that “is so devoted to its employees and customers.” Her passion “about solutions, service, and hospitality” makes her “a perfect fit” for the SuiteAmerica’s team.

SuiteAmerica is thrilled to have Kelly as the new VP of Sales and Business Development for the western region and looks forward to continued success.



