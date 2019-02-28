CerSci Therapeutics Announces FDA Notification that First Clinical Trial of Non-Opioid Analgesic for Pain May Proceed

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CerSci Therapeutics, a non-opioid drug development firm based in Dallas, Texas, announced today that their Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CT-044 has received notification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicating that its Phase I safety and tolerability clinical trial may proceed. CT-044, a non-metal based, orally bioavailable, small molecule Radical Species Decomposition Accelerant (RSDAx) of peroxynitrite and hydrogen peroxide, is proposed for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, including acute post-surgical pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.

“Notification that our first study in the clinic may proceed marks a tremendous milestone for CerSci Therapeutics,” said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lucas Rodriguez. The transition of CT-044 from pre-clinical development into the clinic offers hope for patients needing an alternative to opiates in the treatment of pain. The need to address the opioid crisis is becoming ever more urgent; approximately 130 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose. We at CerSci believe that our new, non-opioid based therapy will be a more reliable and responsible treatment for pain, which will benefit both patients and caregivers.”

CerSci’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Scott Dax added, “CT-044 operates by targeting and rapidly removing peroxynitrite in a catalytic manner.” Dr. Dax continued, “CT-044 disrupts or prevents ensuing cascades initiated by peroxynitrite that lead to neuronal hypersensitivity thereby providing a long duration of pain relief. The CT-044 platform offers tremendous potential for the design and development new drugs to completely change the way in which we treat pain and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Preclinical development work on CT-044 has been supported by a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR Grant from the National Institutes of Health, titled “Orally Bioavailable Peroxynitrite Decomposition Catalyst Targeting Post Surgical Pain”).

About CerSci Therapeutics

With a focus on alleviating human suffering and rescuing society from the ongoing opioid crisis, CerSci Therapeutics is poised to deliver a new generation of non-opioid medicines to treat acute postoperative and chronic neuropathic pain (painful diabetic neuropathy).



