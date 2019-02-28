Activist and Writer Tim Wise Speaks at The John Marshall Law School During Diversity Week

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Wise, an American anti-racism activist and writer, spoke at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago on February 19 during the law school’s annual Diversity Week.Wise, who is among the most prominent anti-racist writers and educators in the U.S., spoke on “Racism, Privilege & the Law.” His lecture focused on why the American legal system is largely unable to address structural racism. In Wise’s opinion, “It is virtually impossible for the legal system, in the way it is currently structured, to undo systemic and institutional inequality.” He further discussed solutions, including creating a jurisprudence that allows recovery for foreseeable impacts in addition to disparate ones.Wise has spent the past 25 years speaking to audiences in all 50 states. He is the author of seven books, including his latest, Under the Affluence: Shaming the Poor, Praising the Rich and Sacrificing the Future of America. Other books include Dear White America: Letter to a New Minority; and his highly acclaimed memoir, White Like Me: Reflections on Race from a Privileged Son.John Marshall has been rated “one of the most diverse law schools in the nation” and was rated the top law school in the Midwest for diversity by preLaw magazine in 2019. Each year, the law school hosts a week of programming celebrating the law school’s diversity. The events include daily presentations and discussions with legal experts and community leaders on topics related to diversity and current events. Student groups, including the Black Law Students Association and OUTLaw, held discussions on the importance of being an ally to disenfranchised groups, as well as the struggles members of the LGBTQ+ community still face today.About The John Marshall Law SchoolThe John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity. In July 2018, The John Marshall Law School and University of Illinois at Chicago Boards of Trustees voted to create UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school. The transaction, which is expected to take effect for Fall 2019, has since received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education and acquiescence from the American Bar Association. Learn more at jmls.uic.edu.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.