Rhino Shield of Wisconsin Wins the Gold Quality Award for Customer Service

BROOKFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhino Shield of Wisconsin has built their company on providing best in class customer service. They are excited to announce that they have won the Gold Quality Award for 5-star ratings across the board on Google, Facebook, Yelp, Angie’s List and the BBB.For Rhino Shield of Wisconsin, shattering stereotypes is a daily goal. After a decade of experience and thousands of installations later, Being number one in customer service is still their biggest achievement.“The team at Rhino Shield of Wisconsin is humbled and grateful to receive the Gold Quality Award for customer service,” explained the General Manager of Rhino Shield of Wisconsin. “We also took home the award for the most consecutive installations in 2018, with over 3,000 successful jobs installing the superior Rhino Shield product, more than any other Rhino Shield branch throughout the United States.”Heralded by industry leaders and customers alike as the greatest innovation to hit the paint market in decades, Rhino Shield of Wisconsin prides themselves on delivering technology infused service to every client, large or small.Over the years, as Rhino Shield of Wisconsin continued to grow, they never lost sight of the two goals that have driven them from day one; to provide customers with a superior painting solution that will help them to never paint again, and to make sure that they were the leaders in customer service every single year.“The harsh winters in Wisconsin can bring up to 40 inches of snow in the south and 160 inches of snow in the north, and with extreme weather changes throughout the year, offering our clients a better painting solution with best in class customer service is something we take seriously,” explained the General Manager of Rhino Shield of Wisconsin. “We love our clients and the communities we serve, and their satisfaction drives us to be better every single day.”Customer service is so important to Rhino Shield of Wisconsin they have already looked past the Gold Quality Award and our focusing on the clients right in front of them.To learn more about the superior customer service Rhino Shield of Wisconsin can offer you and your business, connect with them here.



