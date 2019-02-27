What is Buy American Act and what does it mean to you?

Our mills are Buy American Act Compliant Award Winning Three Roll Mills Award Winning Three Roll Mills

My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Per Wikipedia, The Buy American Act ("BAA", originally 41 U.S.C. §§ 10a–10d, now 41 U.S.C. §§ 8301–8305) passed in 1933 by Congress and signed by President Hoover on his last full day in office (March 3, 1933), required the United States government to prefer U.S.-made products in its purchases. Other pieces of federal legislation extend similar requirements to third-party purchases that utilize federal funds, such as highway and transit programs.In certain government procurements, the requirement purchase may be waived by the Contracting Officer or the Head of the Contracting Activity (HCA) if the domestic product is 25% or more expensive than an identical foreign-sourced product, if the product is not available domestically in sufficient quantity or quality, or if doing so is in the public's interest.The Buy American Act in general, restricts the purchase of supplies, that are not domestic end products, for use within the United States.The Buy American Act imposes a two-part test (source http://www.wingovernmentcontracts.com/buy-american-act.htm (1) The end-product must be manufactured in the United States, and(2) more than 50 percent of the cost of all the component parts must also be manufactured in the United States.If a product meets this two-part test, then a product can be considered a "domestic end product" under the Buy American Act.But the DOD issued a final rule amending the DFARS 252.225-7000 and 252.225-7001 provision and clause which includes a partial waiver to the two-part test.The waiver allows a Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) item to be treated as a domestic end product if it is manufactured in the U.S., without tracking the origin of the item’s components.Our award winning company Torrey Hills Technologies, LLC , manufactures three roll mills and related lab equipment in San Diego, California. We were presented 2013 Tibbetts Award in White House, among 18 companies country wide, cited for Excellent in Small Business Innovation Research.Currently we are exporting our three roll mills and belt furnaces to 60+ different countries.Our three roll mills are Buy American Act compliant.

Three Roll Mill Applications



