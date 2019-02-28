Free Breast Cancer Support Event in Dallas on May 5

Lighting Your Path - Join Us!

The American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation is Collaborating with Area Komen Groups and Hospitals to Address Survivorship and Caregiver Needs

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us on Sunday, May 5, at Tower Club Dallas for a free, unique support experience: Lighting Your Path -- Lighting Your Path – Survivorship After Breast Cancer. Breast cancer survivors, their caregivers/loved ones, and people who want to better support friends with breast cancer are encouraged to attend.

The free event includes:

• Learning about critical strategies to navigate recurrence and common stumbling blocks

• Proven ways for caregivers, loved ones, and friends to provide optimal support

• Meaningful connections, sharing strength with fellow survivors and caregivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

• Free gourmet lunch

• A chance to win products and giveaways

• Guidance from local and top breast care experts from Dallas-Fort Worth area hospitals

• Meeting representatives from Komen Dallas, Komen North Texas, and Komen Greater Fort Worth, as well as area hospitals to assist you with local follow-up care and ongoing support.

“We’re excited to offer this unique experience in collaboration with so many Dallas-Fort Worth area Komen groups and hospitals,” said Beth Boyd, RN, American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation Chairman. “We’re grateful for their support and collaboration.”

See the full program and register now. Seats are limited.

If you are interested in having an exhibit table or sponsoring this event, please contact Ryan Cliche at rcliche@breastsurgeonsfoundation.org.



About the ASBrS Foundation

The ASBrS Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization founded in 2005 to improve the standard of care for breast disease. The Foundation supports the mission of The American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease. ASBrS is committed to continually improving the practice of breast surgery by serving as an advocate for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of breast patients. This mission is accomplished by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and by promoting education, research, and the development of advanced surgical techniques. Learn more about the Foundation’s programs at http://www.breastsurgeonsfoundation.org/our-programs.





