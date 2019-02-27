Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine Announces Open House Event – March 6

Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine announces its open house event on March 6th to showcase its new, exciting services and treatment options.

SEIRM is offering so many new and exciting procedures and treatments, we decided the best way to showcase all we have to offer our clients and prospective clients is to host an open house” — Dr. Gregory Thompson, Chief Medical Officer

DOTHAN, AL, USA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine is proud to announce the date for its open house event on March 6th from 4pm to 7pm. The Spa has recently added new and exciting services and treatments to its robust medical spa offerings.

The management of Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine (SEIRM) invites you to come to this free open house to tour the facility, experience our new offerings and technologies, meet our staff and enter into drawings for free and discounted procedures including the grand prize drawing of free Botox or Xeomin for one year. SEIRM is also offering our patients a 20% discount off any spa procedure booked between now and the time of the event excluding name brand injectables.

The Open House is full of events and demonstrations including:

• A live demonstration of our new Oxygen Facial treatment, the latest in facial skin rejuvenation

• A discussion of our latest body contouring technologies and procedures

• Manufacturer presentations

• Promotional pricing on all procedures, 20% off any treatment excluding name brand injectables

• Event only discounted medical grade skin products

• Drawings each hour for free treatments including: Laser Hair Removal, Body Contouring, Micro-needling and more

• A Grand Prize Drawing of free Botox or Xeomin for One Year

• There will be staff available for free consultations

• Tours of the spa

• Light refreshments

“SEIRM is offering so many new and exciting procedures and treatments, we decided the best way to showcase all we have to offer our clients and prospective clients is to host an open house,” said Dr. Gregory Thompson, Chief Medical Officer. “The event is designed to be both informative and fun.”

To RSVP for this event log click this link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-open-house-event-se-institute-of-restorative-medicine-tickets-57210149096, log onto our website at wwwrestoremedoc.com or call 334.699.5076.

“We look forward to hosting existing SIRM clients and meeting new patients. Our staff has planned a fantastic evening with event promotional specials and drawings sure to excite all our guests,” said Sharon Porter, Spa Coordinator.

About Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine

Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine is a leading anti-aging medical practice serving the Dothan, AL and the surrounding communities. SEIRM is led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gregory Thompson and an experienced, professional staff lead by Kristie Goodin, Bayley Crosby, Tiffany Baker, Misti Jo Beasley and Sharon Porter. SEIRM offers patients and customers the latest in cutting edge aesthetic and wellness treatments and products intended to improve health, wellness and beauty. Please visit our website at www.restoremedoc.com and follow us on Facebook for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.

For more information contact:

Name: Sharon Porter

Phone: 334.699.5076

Email: info@restoremedoc.com

Media Contact:

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.613.0417

Email: dennis@socialstrategy1.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.