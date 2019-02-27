WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Hand Dryer 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 1,930 million Forecast By 2026”.

Hand Dryer Industry 2019

The global hand dryer market is anticipated to reach around $1,930 million by 2026. In 2017, the jet air hand dryer segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Europe was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing need to reduce energy consumption, and growing need for energy efficient equipment support the growth of hand dryer market during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand of hand dryers from hotels and restaurants, airports, shopping malls, railway stations, and commercial buildings among others has increased adoption of hand dryers in the recent past. Additionally, energy efficient buildings and need to reduce operation costs would boost growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include growing need to reduce wastage of water and paper, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the hand dryer market growth.

The demand for advanced and energy efficient hand dryers has increased over the years owing to increasing energy concerns, and environment consciousness across the globe. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient and smart technology further boosts the adoption of hand dryers. The rising awareness regarding use of eco-friendly solutions, development of smart infrastructure, and increasing adoption of energy efficient buildings are factors expected to promote the hand dryer market growth during the forecast period.

Europe generated the highest revenue in the hand dryer market in 2017. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding use of energy efficient equipment, and growing development of energy efficient buildings drive the market growth in the region. Consumers are adopting hand dryers to increase energy efficiency, and reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in the markets of the European region.

The major players in the hand dryer market includes Dyson Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd, American Dryer, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Excel Dryer, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, World Dryer Corporation, and Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Hand Dryer Market Insights

3.1. Hand Dryer – Industry snapshot

3.2. Hand Dryer - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Hand Dryer Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Hand Dryer – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Hand Dryer Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Hand Dryer Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Hand Dryer Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Hand Dryer Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Hand Dryer Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Hand Dryer Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Hand Dryer Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Hot Air Hand Dryer

4.3. Jet Air Hand Dryer

5. Hand Dryer Market Size and Forecast by Mode of Operation, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Push Button Hand Dryer

5.3. Fully Automatic hand Dryer

6. Hand Dryer Market Size and Forecast by Mounting Technique, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Surface Mounted

6.3. Wall Mounted

7. Hand Dryer Market Size and Forecast by End-User, 2018-2026

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Hotels and Restaurants

7.3. Railway Stations and Airports

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Commercial Buildings

7.6. Shopping Complexes

7.7. Others

Continued……

