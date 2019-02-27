Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Insights, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Field service management software, or FSM software, is software designed to help manage most, if not all, of what the service business does. FSM software makes a lot of daily tasks easier to manage, and puts them in one place.

One of the key trends that will gain traction in the field service management (FSM) software market during the predicted period is the emergence of the IoT in FSM. The adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the field service industry enables enterprises to improve their services by monitoring equipment performance.

In 2018, the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Field Service Management (FSM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Field Service Management (FSM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Astea International

ClickSoftware

IFS

Oracle

ServiceMax (GE Digital)

Accruent

Comarch

CORESYSTEMS

FieldAware

Infor

Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)

Microsoft

MSI Data

OverIT

Praxedo

Retriever Communications

ServicePower

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises FSM software

Cloud-based FSM software

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Utilities

Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

