Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024
Introduction
Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market
IoT technology enables city planners to gain insights into different aspect of city management by enabling different devices to interconnect. It helps to manage large complex environments, understand the state of the city, and collaborate with different departments to produce cumulative results. There are a number of initiatives by IT and communication service providers. These increasing initiatives are increasing the popularity of the smart city concept across the globe.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart City ICT Infrastructure market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart City ICT Infrastructure business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart City ICT Infrastructure value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Smart Grid
Smart Home and Building
Smart Healthcare
Smart Education
Smart Security
Smart Transport
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Communications Industry
Transportation Industry
Express Industry
Government
Education
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ABB
AT&T
Europe Mobile
Cisco
Hitachi
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
NTT Communications
Oracle
Siemens
Verizon Communications
Vodafone
Accenture
Alcatel-Lucent
Ericsson
HP
Microsoft
Schneider Electric
Telefonica
Toshiba
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart City ICT Infrastructure market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Smart City ICT Infrastructure market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart City ICT Infrastructure players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart City ICT Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart City ICT Infrastructure submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Segment by Type
2.2.1 Smart Grid
2.2.2 Smart Home and Building
2.2.3 Smart Water Network
2.2.4 Smart Healthcare
2.2.5 Smart Education
2.2.6 Smart Security
2.2.7 Smart Transport
2.3 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Segment by Application
2.4.1 Communications Industry
2.4.2 Transportation Industry
2.4.3 Express Industry
2.4.4 Government
2.4.5 Education
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure by Players
3.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
.........
Continued...........
