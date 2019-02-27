Global Digital Map Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

global Digital Map market

The digital map solutions are segmented into tracking and telematics, catchment analysis, risk assessment and disaster management

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital map solutions are segmented into tracking and telematics, catchment analysis, risk assessment and disaster management, route optimization and planning, geo-analytics and visualization. Also, digital map services are segmented into consulting and advisory services; deployment and integration services; and support and maintenance services.

The risk assessment and disaster management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital map solutions support the mapping and tracking of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcano eruptions, which may have an immediate impact on the human health as well as a secondary impact, causing further death and suffering. Additionally, they assist in tracking environmental emergencies, such as forest fires caused by humans, and technological and industrial accidents usually involving the production, use, or transportation of hazardous materials. Digital map solutions for risk assessment provide flood maps and information, tools to better assess the risks from flooding, and precautionary planning information to help communities take actions to reduce flood risks.

In 2018, the global Digital Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Map development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ESRI

Google

Tomtom

Mapbox

Digitalglobe

Digital Map Products

Here

Mapmyindia

Microsoft

Navinfo

Nearmap

Magellan

Apple

Mapquest

Autonavi

Yahoo

Inrix

Mapmechanics

Zenrin

Mapsherpa

Openstreetmap

Living Map

Automotive Navigation Data

Mapman

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Consulting and advisory services

Deployment and integration services

Support and maintenance services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Map development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Map Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Map Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consulting and advisory services

1.5.3 Deployment and integration services

1.5.4 Support and maintenance services

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Map Market Size

2.2 Digital Map Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Map Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Map Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Map Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Digital Map Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Map Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Map Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Digital Map Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Digital Map Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Map Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Map Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Map Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Digital Map Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Map Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Map Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ESRI

12.1.1 ESRI Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Map Introduction

12.1.4 ESRI Revenue in Digital Map Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ESRI Recent Development

12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Map Introduction

12.2.4 Google Revenue in Digital Map Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Google Recent Development

