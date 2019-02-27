Global Composite Resin Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025
Global Composite Resin market
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite resin is a low-molecular-weight organic compound, which is normally used as organic matrix in the production of composite material. Composite resin is split between thermosets (mainly liquid resin) and thermoplastics (solid resin).
Composite resin formulations vary depending on the process used to fabricate the part and the requirements of its end-use application.
The composite resin industry is fragmented. The global composite resin industry's top seven producers are estimated to account for 49.07% of industry production in 2015 with facilities located around the world. Although the industry is not concentrated. These companies tend to dominate the markets in many countries by establishing production bases, meaning that they often directly control the packing and distribution of their product. The biggest global composite resin companies in the world are the Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Polynt, Olin, Royal DSM, Reichhold and BASF etc.
It is clear that a processor has three broad options for selling the final product including automotive, aerospace, windmills and building & construction etc. industries. Automotive and Windmills involve products sold at higher wholesale volumes.
We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly rising curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Global Composite Resin market size will increase to 23300 Million US$ by 2025, from 18100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite Resin.
This report researches the worldwide Composite Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Composite Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Hexion
Huntsman Corporation
Polynt
Olin
Royal DSM
Reichhold
BASF
Ashland
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Bakelite
Kukdo Chemical
Hanwha Chemical
Sicomin
Gurit
Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC)
SABIC
Scott Bader Company
Swancor
Composite Resin Breakdown Data by Type
Epoxy Resin
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Phenolic Resin
Others
Composite Resin Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Windmills
Building & Construction
Aerospace
Others
Composite Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Composite Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Composite Resin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Composite Resin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Composite Resin Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Composite Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Epoxy Resin
1.4.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.4.4 Phenolic Resin
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Composite Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Windmills
1.5.4 Building & Construction
1.5.5 Aerospace
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Composite Resin Production
2.1.1 Global Composite Resin Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Composite Resin Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Composite Resin Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Composite Resin Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Composite Resin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Composite Resin Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Composite Resin Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Composite Resin Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Composite Resin Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Composite Resin Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Composite Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Composite Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Composite Resin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Composite Resin Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Composite Resin Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Composite Resin Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Composite Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Composite Resin Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Composite Resin Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Composite Resin Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Forecast by Type
