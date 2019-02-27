Soy Sauce Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Soy Sauce Market Growth 2019-2024
Soy sauce (also called soya sauce in British English) is a Chinese condiment made from a fermented paste of soybeans, roasted grain, brine, and Aspergillus oryzae or Aspergillus sojae molds. Soy sauce in its current form was created about 2,200 years ago during the Western Han dynasty of ancient China and spread throughout East and Southeast Asia where it is used in cooking and as a condiment.
Asia-Pacific regions are the main consumption areas of Soy Sauce in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of North America and Europe regions will grow fast in the following years.
The reason causes the strong growth is the growing consumer health concerns and interest towards different taste preferences and changing eating lifestyles. Busy lifestyle and increase in the number of working population is fueling the demand for soy sauces in the US, Japan, China, Vietnam and Brazil among other countries. Growing consumer concerns towards healthy eating has increased the proportion of homemade food consumption. Preparing different multi cuisine food at home has increased the usage of soy sauces globally.
According to this study, over the next five years the Soy Sauce market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soy Sauce business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soy Sauce market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Soy Sauce value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Brewed
Blended
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Catering Service Industry
Food Processing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kikkoman
Bluegrass Soy Sauce (Bourbon Barrel)
Okonomi
Maggi
Aloha Shoyu
ABC Sauces
Yamasa
Lee Kum Kee
Shoda Shoyu
Haitian
Jiajia
Shinho
Meiweixian
Kum Thim Food Industries Sdn Bhd
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
