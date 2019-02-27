Baseball Bat Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share & Forecast By 2024

“Baseball Bat - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

A baseball bat is a smooth wooden or metal club used in the sport of baseball to hit the ball after it is thrown by the pitcher. By regulation it may be no more than 2.75 inches (70 mm) in diameter at the thickest part and no more than 42 inches (1,100 mm) long. Although historically bats approaching 3 pounds (1.4 kg) were swung, today bats of 33 ounces (0.94 kg) are common, topping out at 34 ounces (0.96 kg) to 36 ounces (1.0 kg).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Baseball Bat market, while the Asia & Pacific is the second sales volume market for Baseball Bat in 2017.

In the industry, Amer Sports profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Easton and Worth ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 38.51%, 22.42% and 10.30% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Baseball Bat, including Wood, Metal and Synthetic Materials. And Wood is the main type for Baseball Bat, and the Wood reached a sales volume of approximately 1912.41 K Unit in 2017, with 78.85% of global sales volume.

Baseball Bat technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Baseball Bat market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 390 million by 2024, from US$ 350 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Baseball Bat business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Baseball Bat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Baseball Bat value generated from the sales of the following segments:

This study considers the Baseball Bat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Wood

Metal

Synthetic Materials

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Sports

Training

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amer Sports

Easton

Worth

Rawlings

Mizuno

Marucci

SKLZ

Adidas

Trinity Bats

Sam Bat

Birdman Bats

Chandler Bats

Franklin

Infinity Bats

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global Baseball Bat Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global Baseball Bat by Players

3.1 Global Baseball Bat Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Baseball Bat Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Baseball Bat Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Baseball Bat Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

10 Global Baseball Bat Market Forecast

10.1 Global Baseball Bat Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Baseball Bat Forecast by Application

