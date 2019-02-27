Auto Dealer Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Share and Forecast By 2024

“Auto Dealer Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develops in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development. The global automotive dealer software market was valued at 12.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach 21.71 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2017 and 2025.

North America is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. North America market took up about 44.23% of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe with about 29.19%, Asian countries especially China, will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Dealer Software market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18500 million by 2024, from US$ 12900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Auto Dealer Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Auto Dealer Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Auto Dealer Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

DSM Software

CRM Software

Other Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Web-based Software

Installed Software

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cox Automotive

CDK Global

Reynolds and Reynolds

RouteOne

Dominion Enterprises

DealerSocket

Internet Brands

Wipro

Epicor

Yonyou

ELEAD1ONE

TitleTec

ARI Network Services

WHI Solutions

Infomedia

MAM Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

