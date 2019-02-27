Insurance Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024
Insurance is a business that provides coverage, in the form of compensation resulting from loss, damages, injury, treatment or hardship in exchange for premium payments. The company calculates the risk of occurrence then determines the cost to replace (pay for) the loss to determine the premium amount.
The insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top twenty-four players account about 25% of the total premiums in 2016.
Gross premiums increased in most countries in the life, non-life or both segments in 2015. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favourable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing life insurance products with lower guarantees. The economic context can directly impact the real developments of the life or the non-life sector as the example of Brazil where the high inflation outpaced the nominal growth of non-life premiums shows.
According to this study, over the next five years the Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Life Insurance
Non-Life Insurance
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
