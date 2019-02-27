Candice Georgiadis Brings The Future of Travel to Our Doorstep

Candice Georgiadis Erika Wasser of Glam+Go Josh Galun of Excella

Take a ride with Candice Georgiadis as she highlights the meshing of technology and travel. See what we can expect in the coming years.

We are bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) that can accurately recommend an entire travel package to the customer” — Josh Galun of Excella

GREENWICH, CT, USA, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, talks about the future of travel, both for pleasure and work, how technology is making big changes and how new construction is being used in the hospitality industry.Glam+Go, a company recently interviewed by Candice Georgiadis, brings the salon to hotels for the business woman. Women can get their hair fixed in 30 minutes (Signature blowout) or even in 15 minutes (Express blowouts) when time is of the essence. She sees this trend continue to grow as travelers seek the convenience and speed of such 'in house' services.“With the rise of remote working, email on our phones, 24/7 accessibility and so on, people are busier than ever. No one has the kind of time to go to a blow dry bar for an hour and a half just to get ready for a big presentation, an event or even just to get ready for work,” comments Erika Wasser during Candice Georgiadice's interview . The full interview can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/yyk7c5z2 Candice Georgiadis sees technology taking a bold step in the travel industry. With the recent jumps in Artificial Intelligence and Voice command technologies, a whole new era of travel is opening its doors. Josh Galun of Excella was interviewed by Candice Georgiadis and went on to discuss how Artificial Intelligence is being used as a virtual travel agent, “We are bringing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) that can accurately recommend an entire travel package to the customer, from flights to activities to hotels to dining and everything else in between. Think of it as a travel agent on your phone.” The rest of the interview is available on Candice Georgiadis' website. Voice command has come a long way from the requirements to speak like a robot of years past to acceptance of natural language commands. Candice Georgiadis discusses these changes and what the future holds with Jay Stein, CEO of Dream Hotel Group. She sees the seamless use of a hotel guest's own technology interacting with the hotel's systems. What better way to delve into that industry than interviewing Jay Stein, who commented “Our guests want a consistent and seamless experience at every touch point — before, during and after their stay. As such, Dream Hotel Group is proudly investing more than ever in new technology platforms and guestroom entertainment today. We are especially committed to advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Voice Automation. We are currently working with the Google development team to pilot two new programs at Dream Downtown: Google Assistant Interpreter Mode at guest check-in and the concierge desk, and Google Home in the guestrooms by integrating Google Assistant and voice commands for guest service requests. If these pilots are a success, our plan is to roll them out at other Dream Hotel Group locations.” The rest of the interview can be seen here: https://tinyurl.com/y3l3q9u5 Traveling to a new city for work? Tired of the same old hotel rooms? Candice Georgiadis sat down with Jason Fudin, CEO and co-founder of WhyHotel to discuss these questions. Jason discusses what WhyHotel is doing “The core innovation at WhyHotel is bringing flexibility to the most inflexible asset ever, high-rise real estate, by blurring the line between hospitality and home. WhyHotel is a tech-enabled hospitality management company that operates fully staffed, pop-up hotels out of the vacancy of newly built, luxury apartment buildings — creating significant “found money” for developers by offering superior, differentiated hospitality experiences for customers.” We can see why Candice Georgiadis is interested in WhyHotels. Business travelers want to finish their day and step into a relaxing place, not a squalid hotel room. Check out the complete interview here: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ A whirlwind of developments across the hospitality industry are easily captured by Candice Georgiadis. Definitely follow her to get the lowdown on the latest trends in the industry.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.ContactCandice GeorgiadisWebsite: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



