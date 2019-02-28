Arturo Duran and Doug Knopper join Advisory Board of Toronto based TMT LAB - makers of Spot Direct™

TMT LAB

Former Freewheel Co-CEO and former Head of International of AOL join Toronto based TMT LAB advisory board

We are very excited to have people of the caliber of Arturo and Doug join us in our quest to make of Spot Direct™ a global industry standard.” — Rodrigo Madriz

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TMT LAB , Inc. announced today that Doug Knopper and Arturo Duran have become part of the Advisory Board of the firm. They will assist the founders in positioning the firm to attract key talent, increase the client footprint, support marketing activities, as well as with ongoing fundraising efforts.Arturo Duran is a Partner at IVA Ventures in San Francisco, California. He is an internationally recognized leader in digital media monetization through his involvement with Prisa (El Pais) in Spain, Canwest Mediaworks (Canada), Impremedia Digital (USA). He is also the former Vice President of International at AOL. Arturo is a graduate of Econometrics and Quantitative Economics from ITAM (Mexico) with graduate degrees in Sociology & Computer Technology. Arturo splits his time between residences in Silicon Valley, Madrid, and Santiago de Chile.Doug Knopper is former Co-founder and Co-CEO of FreeWheel where he raised over US$45M in equity financing and sold the business for US$375M to Comcast in 2014. He remained with Comcast post acquisition until 2017. Previously he spent six years as General Manager at DoubleClick in New York and London and was part of the team responsible for its US$1.1 billion sale. Doug is currently a Board Member of Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) and TripleLift Inc., and an Advisor of several technology companies. Doug holds an Honors B.A. Degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Georgetown University. Doug resides in Palo Alto, California.Based in Toronto, Ontario, TMT LAB is the maker of a patent pending software as a service (SaaS) platform called Spot Direct™ that maps and makes actionable every single “frame” of linear television. Spot Direct™ allows broadcasters to monetize real time data from their existing linear TV operations infrastructure with valuable actionable commands to control the timing of their clients’ digital campaign to precisely coincide with TV schedules.Multiple Spot Direct™ trials have shown that surgical coordination of digital campaigns with Prime-Time television spots increases engagement rates up to a full of magnitude, while drastically reducing cost per engagement and without materially affecting reach vs. non-coordinated campaigns. It leverages the virtues of a 20+ second TV spot (storytelling, narrative, full screen, full length, full audio) with the engagement and conversion power of second screens during prime time – in real time. What is most important is that it does so without necessarily increasing the total TV + digital advertising budgets.Spot Direct™ first commercial implementation went live earlier this month with a tier-1 Broadcaster overseas (announcement forthcoming) with more clients on the pipeline for 2019.“Spot Direct™ has major advantages over existing TV-online synchronization solutions that require major privacy concessions from TV viewers, lack scale and use data already on the public domain. On the contrary, Spot Direct™ is not deterministic, uses information that only broadcasters have well in advance of hitting the airwaves while providing reach as big as DoubleClick, Facebook and Twitter combined (with more in the pipe)” said Arturo Duran.“Spot Direct™ has an opportunity to become a global defacto standard used by broadcasters, agencies and publishers alike. It provides agencies and publishers with valuable and extremely time sensitive data while monetizing existing assets”, said Doug Knopper.“We are very excited to have people of the caliber of Arturo and Doug join us in our quest to make of Spot Direct™ a global industry standard. We are convinced that in a couple of years all prime time advertisers of popular programming will demand campaign coordination services with Spot Direct™ from broadcasters”, said Rodrigo Madriz, Co-Founder and CEO of TMT LAB.About TMT LAB.Founded in 2014, TMT LAB Inc. is a private equity backed software company based in Toronto. For more information, please contact info@tmtlab.com.

Spot Direct™ in 60 seconds



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.